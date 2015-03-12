FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam Airlines to list shares by Nov - CEO
#Industrials
March 12, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam Airlines to list shares by Nov - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines Co Ltd will list its shares on the country’s stock exchange by November this year, the chief executive of the airline said on Thursday.

“We will follow the rule to list within one year (from the initial public offering date),” Pham Ngoc Minh told Reuters after the company’s general shareholder meeting.

Minh also said the airline is in the process of selecting a foreign strategic investor, but declined to name any firm.

Vietnam Airlines’ initial public offering last November, which raised $51 million via selling 3.47 percent of the company, attracted little interest from foreign investors.

The state will retain 75 percent stake in the airline and plans to sell one-fifth to a strategic investor, which is likely to be a foreign airline. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
