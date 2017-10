HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Eximbank has signed a credit agreement to lend $100 million to national carrier Vietnam Airlines to help it purchase four Airbus Industries passenger jets this year, the central bank said on Thursday.

The 10-year loan will help Vietnam Airlines take delivery of four Airbus A321s in 2012, part of its order for 26 Airbus planes for the 2011-2014 period, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Lane)