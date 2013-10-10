FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales jump 20 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 10, 2013 / 1:43 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales jump 20 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers'
Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
                            2013                           2012
 Month    Sept  Aug   July  June  May   April March Feb    Sept 
 Units     8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679  7,041   
 Y/y pct  20.2  13.6  22.7  41.0  43.5  34.0  -2.0  -40.4  n/a
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA
members.
    Toyota retained its top position in sales in August, a place it has
held since September 2012.
    Sales between January and September rose 20 percent from a year earlier to
67,045 vehicles, VAMA said.
    Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at 109,000 vehicles, VAMA said in
a report.
    Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to
80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped
33 percent to 92,600 vehicles.

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

