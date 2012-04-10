FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales fall 21 pct y/y -industry
April 10, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales fall 21 pct y/y -industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Data published by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):      	
         Vietnam monthly vehicle sales	
___________2012__________ ____________2011_____________________ 
Month   March   Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug  July	
Units   7,525 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515 8,544	
Y/Y pct -21.0 -25.0 -60.0  -12.0 -22.0 -11.0  +10.0  +9.8 -11.0	
    	
    NOTES:	
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars, commercial vehicles
and bus chassis.	
    Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai retained its leading position
in the country's sales in March among the 17 manufacturers in
Vietnam, having sold 2,788 cars, up 37 percent from the same
month in 2011, VAMA said.	
    Truong Hai assembles vehicles including South Korean Kias
and buses.	
    Toyota came second with 2,069 cars, up 27.5 percent
from March 2011.	
    A proposed fee aimed at limiting personal vehicle use, as
the authorities seek to reduce traffic jams in Vietnam's major
cities, has contributed to slowing automobile sales so far this
year, dealers said.	
	
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

