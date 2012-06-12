FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales fall 27 pct y/y-industry
June 12, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales fall 27 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales __________________2012_______________ ___________2011__________ Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Units 5,710 6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 Y/Y pct -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members.

Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead domestic sales among 17 manufacturers in the country.

VAMA said it is asking the government to abolish a plan to impose a fee to limit personal vehicles, aimed at cutting down on traffic congestion, which it says has affected car sales. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)

