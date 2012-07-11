FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam June auto sales drop 24 pct y/y-industry
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2012 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam June auto sales drop 24 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

_________________2012______________ _______2011_______ Month June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov June Units 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 7,696 Y/Y pct -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -23.4

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members.

Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country.

The Transport Ministry said it would take several more years before a fee aimed at limiting personal vehicles and cutting down on traffic congestion could be imposed.

VAMA had said earlier it had sought government approval to quash the plan for imposing such a fee, which had affected car sales. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
