Vietnam August auto sales fall 33 pct y/y-industry
September 11, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam August auto sales fall 33 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
         _________________2012__________________________  __2011
 Month     Aug  July  June   May April March   Feb   Jan     Aug
 Units   6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 4,274   9,616
 Y/Y pct -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0     n/a
     
    NOTES: 
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
    Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country.
    January-August car sales dropped 32 percent from a year
earlier to 48,910 units. The annual sales of cars is forecast to
reach 88,000 units, VAMA said.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
