Vietnam August auto sales fall 33 pct y/y-industry

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales _________________2012__________________________ __2011 Month Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Aug Units 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 4,274 9,616 Y/Y pct -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members. Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country. January-August car sales dropped 32 percent from a year earlier to 48,910 units. The annual sales of cars is forecast to reach 88,000 units, VAMA said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ram Mohan)