Vietnam Sept auto sales drop 31.3 pct y/y-industry
October 9, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam Sept auto sales drop 31.3 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

____________________2012_______________________ __2011 Month Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Sept Units 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 10,216 Y/Y pct -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 n/a

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members.

Toyota took the top sales position last month from Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai, leading 18 manufacturers in the country.

January-September car sales fell 31.6 percent from a year earlier to 55,928 units, VAMA said in its monthly report.

The association has raised its forecast for Vietnam’s 2012 annual car sales by nearly 7 percent to 94,000 units, from 88,000 units projected last month, based on September data, the report said.

Sales in September picked up from August, and the annual percentage decline in September had moderated slightly from that in August. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
