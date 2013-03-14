FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales drop 40 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 14, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales drop 40 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
        ____2013____  _____________________2012________________
 Month     Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July   Feb
 Units   3,679 7,363  8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 6,174
 Y/Y pct -40.4 +72.3  -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0   n/a
    
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 19 VAMA members.
    Toyota retained its top position in sales last
month, having extended the rank held since September 2012.
    Sales during the first two months of 2013 rose 6 percent
from a year earlier to 11,042 vehicles, VAMA said.
    January 2012 had a record low revenue due to an increase in
registration fee as of Jan. 1, so most purchases had been made
in December 2011, the association said.
    Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from the
previous year to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the
country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600
vehicles, the association had said. 
    Overall car sales in Vietnam this year would rise 8 percent
from 2012 to about 100,000 vehicles, VAMA has projected. 

 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
