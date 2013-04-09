TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales ease 2 pct y/y-industry

April 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales _______2013_______ _________________2012_______________ Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug March Units 7,648 3,679 7,363 8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 7,781 Y/Y pct -2.0 -40.4 +72.3 -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members. Toyota retained its top position in sales in March, having extended the rank held since September 2012. Sales during the first three months of 2013 rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 18,690 vehicles, VAMA said. Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said. Overall car sales in Vietnam this year would rise 8 percent from 2012 to about 100,000 vehicles, VAMA has projected. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)