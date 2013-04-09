FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales ease 2 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 9, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales ease 2 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
        _______2013_______  _________________2012_______________
 Month   March   Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  March
 Units   7,648 3,679 7,363  8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448  7,781
 Y/Y pct  -2.0 -40.4 +72.3  -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0    n/a
    
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 19 VAMA members.
    Toyota retained its top position in sales in March,
having extended the rank held since September 2012.
    Sales during the first three months of 2013 rose 3 percent
from a year earlier to 18,690 vehicles, VAMA said.
    Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a
year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the
country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600
vehicles, the association had said. 
    Overall car sales in Vietnam this year would rise 8 percent
from 2012 to about 100,000 vehicles, VAMA has projected.

 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
