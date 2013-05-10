FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales jump 34 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 10, 2013

TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales jump 34 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

__________2013_________ __________2012________________ Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept April Units 8,001 7,648 3,679 7,363 8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 5,972 Y/Y pct 34.0 -2.0 -40.4 +72.3 -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 n/a

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members.

Toyota retained its top position in sales in April, having extended the rank held since September 2012.

Sales during the first four months of 2013 rose 10 percent from a year earlier to 26,691 vehicles, VAMA said.

Overall car sales in Vietnam this year would rise to more than 100,000 vehicles, about 8 percent up from 2012, VAMA said in a report on Friday.

Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country’s entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
