TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales rise 43.5 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 11, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales rise 43.5 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

____________2013_____________ __________2012__________ Month May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct May Units 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679 7,363 8,627 7,430 7,430 5,715 Y/Y pct 43.5 34.0 -2.0 -40.4 +72.3 -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 n/a

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members.

Toyota retained its top position in sales in May, a position held since September 2012.

Sales between January and May rose 17 percent from a year earlier to 34,892 vehicles, VAMA said.

Vietnam’s car sales this year would rise to at least 108,000 vehicles, if the authorities cut the registration tax to 10 percent, VAMA said in a report on Tuesday, from 15 percent now.

Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country’s entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
