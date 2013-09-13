TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales rise 14 pct y/y-industry

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2013 2012 Month Aug July June May April March Feb Aug Unit 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679 6,371 Y/y pct 13.6 22.7 +41.0 +43.5 +34.0 -2.0 -40.4 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members. Toyota retained its top position in sales in August, a place held since September 2012. Sales between January and August rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 58,576 vehicles, VAMA said. Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at around 100,000 vehicles, VAMA said in a report. Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)