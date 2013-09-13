FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales rise 14 pct y/y-industry
September 13, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Aug auto sales rise 14 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales   
                                      2013                 2012
 Month    Aug    July   June   May    April  March  Feb    Aug 
 Unit     7,236  8,209  8,239  8,201  8,001  7,648  3,679  6,371
 Y/y pct  13.6   22.7   +41.0  +43.5  +34.0  -2.0   -40.4  n/a
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 19 VAMA members.
    Toyota retained its top position in sales in
August, a place held since September 2012.
    Sales between January and August rose 20 percent from a year
earlier to 58,576 vehicles, VAMA said.
    Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at around 100,000
vehicles, VAMA said in a report.
    Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a
year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the
country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600
vehicles, the association had said.

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

