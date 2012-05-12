FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales drop 37 pct y/y-industry
May 12, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales drop 37 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):	
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales  	
_______________2012____________  ______________2011_____________
 	
Month   April March   Feb   Jan     Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept   Aug	
Units   6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274  10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515	
Y/Y pct -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0   -12.0 -22.0 -11.0  +10.0  +9.8	
      	
    NOTES:  	
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members. 	
    Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 17 manufacturers in the country.	
    A proposed fee aimed at restricting usage of personal
vehicles, in a bid to reduce traffic jams in Vietnam's major
cities, has contributed to slowing automobile sales dealers
said.	
	
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

