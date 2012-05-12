TABLE-Vietnam April auto sales drop 37 pct y/y-industry

May 12 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales _______________2012____________ ______________2011_____________ Month April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 6,004 7,545 6,116 4,274 10,937 8,773 9,258 10,031 9,515 Y/Y pct -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0 -12.0 -22.0 -11.0 +10.0 +9.8 NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members. Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead domestic sales among 17 manufacturers in the country. A proposed fee aimed at restricting usage of personal vehicles, in a bid to reduce traffic jams in Vietnam's major cities, has contributed to slowing automobile sales dealers said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)