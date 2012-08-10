FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam July auto sales drop 22 pct y/y-industry
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2012 / 7:59 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam July auto sales drop 22 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
      _________________2012_______________________  ____2011____
 Month    July  June   May April March   Feb   Jan     Dec  July
 Units   6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 6,149 4,274  10,937 8,642
 Y/Y pct -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 -25.0 -60.0   -12.0   n/a
    
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by VAMA members.
    Vietnamese carmaker Truong Hai and Toyota lead
domestic sales among 18 manufacturers in the country.
    Car sales between January and July fell 31.4 percent from a
year ago to 42,462 units, VAMA said.
    It forecast sales in the whole of 2012 at 93,000 units.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
