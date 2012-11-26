TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales drop 21 pct y/y-industry

HANOI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

____________________2012_________________________ __2011 Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Oct Units 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765 6,004 7,545 9,369 Y/Y pct -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 -37.0 -21.0 n/a

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by VAMA members.

Toyota retained its top sales position in October among 18 manufacturers in Vietnam.

January-October car sales fell 30 percent from a year earlier to 63,358 units, VAMA said in its monthly report.

The association has forecast Vietnam’s 2012 annual sales at 94,000 units. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)