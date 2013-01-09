FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Dec auto sales fall 21 pct y/y - industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 9, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Dec auto sales fall 21 pct y/y - industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam
Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
         _____________________2012______________________  __2011
 Month     Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July  June   May     Dec
 Units   8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 5,858 5,765  10,937
 Y/Y pct -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0     n/a
    
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 18 VAMA members.
    Toyota retained its top sales position in December.
    Car sales by VAMA members last year fell 27 percent from
2011 to 80,487 vehicles, the association said in its monthly
report for December.
    It said sales in 2012 by the country's entire car industry,
including non-VAMA members, dropped 33 percent from the previous
year to nearly 92,600 vehicles, below an industry forecast of
94,000 vehicles.
    The association has projected overall car sales in 2013 to
rise 8 percent to around 100,000 vehicles.

 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

