TABLE-Vietnam Jan auto sales surge 74.6 pct y/y - industry

HANOI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

__2013 _____________________2012________________ __2011 Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Jan Dec Units 7,363 8,627 7,430 7,430 7,018 6,448 6,737 4,217 10,937 Y/Y pct +74.6 -21.0 -16.2 -21.0 -31.3 -33.0 -22.0 n/a -12.0

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members.

Toyota led sales in January, extending its top position held since September 2012.

January 2012 had a record low revenue due to an increase in registration fee as of Jan. 1, so most purchases had been made in December 2011, VAMA said.

Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from the previous year to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country’s entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said.

VAMA has projected overall car sales in Vietnam to rise 8 percent this year to around 100,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)