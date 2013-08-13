FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 22.7 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 13, 2013 / 2:36 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 22.7 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales   
                               2013                        2012
 Month    July   June   May    April  March  Feb    Jan    July
 Unit     8,209  8,239  8,201  8,001  7,648  3,679  7,363  6,690
 Y/y pct  22.7   +41.0  +43.5  +34.0  -2.0   -40.4  +72.3  n/a
    NOTES:
    Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles
by 19 VAMA members.
    Toyota retained its top position in sales in July,
a position held since September 2012.
    Sales between January and July rose 21 percent from a year
earlier to 51,340 vehicles, VAMA said.
    Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at
110,000-112,000 vehicles if the authorities cut the registration
tax as scheduled, VAMA said in a report, having revised from its
earlier projection of at least 108,000 vehicles.
    Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a
year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the
country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600
vehicles, the association had said.

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

