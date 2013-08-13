TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales rise 22.7 pct y/y-industry

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle sales 2013 2012 Month July June May April March Feb Jan July Unit 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 3,679 7,363 6,690 Y/y pct 22.7 +41.0 +43.5 +34.0 -2.0 -40.4 +72.3 n/a NOTES: Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members. Toyota retained its top position in sales in July, a position held since September 2012. Sales between January and July rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 51,340 vehicles, VAMA said. Vietnam's car sales this year are forecast at 110,000-112,000 vehicles if the authorities cut the registration tax as scheduled, VAMA said in a report, having revised from its earlier projection of at least 108,000 vehicles. Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country's entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles, the association had said. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)