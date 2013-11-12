FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales rise 15 pct y/y-industry
November 12, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales rise 15 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2013 2012 Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Oct Units 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 8,239 8,201 8,001 7,648 7,554 Y/y pct 15.0 20.2 13.6 22.7 41.0 43.5 34.0 -2.0 n/a

NOTES:

Figures are for SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 19 VAMA members.

Toyota retained its top position in sales in October, a place it has held since September 2012.

Sales between January and October rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 75,766 vehicles, VAMA said.

Vietnam’s car sales this year are forecast at 109,000 vehicles, VAMA said.

Car sales by VAMA members in 2012 fell 27 percent from a year earlier to 80,487 vehicles, while annual sales by the country’s entire car industry dropped 33 percent to 92,600 vehicles. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
