Chairman quits at Vietnam's scandal-hit ACB

HANOI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The chairman of Vietnam’s Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) has resigned, a month after the arrest of its founder and chief executive.

Chairman Tran Xuan Gia and two deputy chairmen, Le Vu Ky and Trinh Kim Quang, had resigned for personal reasons, the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender said in a statement.

The bank, one of Vietnam’s biggest which is 15 percent owned by Standard Chartered PLC, was rocked by the arrest last month of co-founder Nguyen Duc Kien and chief executive Ly Xuan Hai.

Hai was accused of “intentional wrongdoings that violated state regulations on economic management, causing serious consequences”, normally taken in Vietnam as a reference to corruption.

After the arrests, some depositors withdrew their savings.

The bank said Gia’s resignation was related to Hai’s decision to allow ACB staff to deposit ACB’s cash at VietinBank , the statement said. It gave no details.

“The change in the management board members aims to consolidate the management strength, enabling ACB to assert its position as a leading commercial bank in Vietnam.” the bank said.

Pham Trung Cang, deputy chairman of Vietnam’s Eximbank and once a senior official at ACB, has also resigned, the Vietnam Economic Times reported on its website. (vneconomy.vn)

Shares in ACB, Vietnam’s fourth largest lender by assets, fell 6.4 percent to close at 15,900 dong (76 US cents) each. E x imbank slipped 4.83 percent to 13,800 dong.