REFILE-Vietnam bank BIDV gets listing approval - sources
January 17, 2014 / 4:43 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam bank BIDV gets listing approval - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove repeated word in headline)

HANOI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s second-biggest bank by assets, has won approval to list all of its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, making it the largest firm to make a share debut in Vietnam, sources close to the plan said on Friday.

Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, will list all its shares representing around 28 trillion dong ($1.33 billion) of its registered capital, one of the two sources told Reuters.

“The bank may make the share debut later this month,” the source said, adding that BIDV would soon be awarded a listing license. ($1=-21,060 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
