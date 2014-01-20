FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam bank BIDV to list on domestic bourse on Jan. 24
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam bank BIDV to list on domestic bourse on Jan. 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s second largest bank by assets, will debut on the local stock market on Jan. 24, with shares starting at 18,700 dong ($0.9) each, a senior executive in the state-controlled lender said on Monday.

Tran Phuong, a deputy general director of BIDV, told reporters, the bank had also increased gross profits last year by 21 percent year-on-year to 5.23 trillion dong ($248 million).

BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, won approval last week to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange . The listing, with an initial market value of $2.5 billion, will be the country’s biggest-ever stock debut. ($1=21,070 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.