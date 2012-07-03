FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam H1 money supply up 6.84 pct from end-2011 -govt
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam H1 money supply up 6.84 pct from end-2011 -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - The money supply in Vietnam’s banking system at the end of June was an estimated 6.84 percent higher than at the end of 2011, the government said on Tuesday, without stating a figure.

A government statement, again not giving a value, said that in the first half of 2012, total deposits at banks increased 7.83 percent from the end of last year.

It said that credit growth has started to increase, without giving any numbers.

Many businesses in Vietnam have found it hard to get loans this year, and the central bank has cut interest rates five times in an effort to boost lending.

Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.