Vietnam's Eximbank and Sacombank may merge by 2018-newspaper

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s two leading partly private lenders Eximbank and Sacombank may merge in the next three to five years, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.

The two banks, both based in Ho Chi Minh City, will seek approval for the plan from shareholders and government agencies, an online report of the Saigon Times newspaper(thesaigontimes.vn) quoted an Eximbank statement as saying.

Eximbank, or the Vietnam Export-Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank, is 15.13 percent owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.