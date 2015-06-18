FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table updates the assets and registered
capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.
    NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong   
 FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS                 MM/YR    ASSETS      REG CAP
 Agribank                                12-14    762,869.0    28,722
 #Vietnam Development Bank               12-12    291,700.9    12,311
 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies       06-15   *140,869.0    10,000
 Dai Duong Bank                          06-14     68,783.3     4,000
 ~ Construction Bank                     12-11     27,171.3     3,000 
 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam            12-14     20,737.0     3,000
 State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)                                   10,000
  NOTES: # policy lenders
    ~ Renamed from Vietnam Construction Bank    

 PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 34                MM/YR    ASSETS      REG CAP
 BIDV                                    03-15    662,205.7    31,481
 VietinBank                              03-15   *645,834.9    37,234
 Vietcombank                             03-15    539,757.0    26,650
                                                              
 Sai Gon Commercial Bank         (SCB)   12-14    242,222.0    14,295
 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank                  03-15    198,741.8    12,425
 Military Bank                           03-15   *197,160.5    11,594
 Asia Commercial Bank                    03-15    187,311.2     9,377
 Technological & Commercial Bank         03-15   *179,100.0     8,878
 Sahabank                                03-15   *165,929.9     8,866
 Vietnam Prosperity Bank      (VPBank)   03-15    164,641.3     6,347
 Eximbank                                03-15    144,839.2    12,355
 Maritime Bank                   (MSB)   12-14    104,368.7     8,000
                                                              
 Lien Viet Post Bank             (LPB)   12-14    100,801.7     6,460
 Vietnam Public Bank       (PVcomBank)   03-15    *99,452.7     9,000
 HCMC Development Bank        (HDBank)   05-15    *87,168.0     8,100
 Dong A Bank                     (DAB)   09-14     83,652.7     5,000
 Phuong Nam Bank       (Southern Bank)   09-14     80,805.9     4,000
 Dong Nam A Bank             (SeABank)   12-13     79,864.4     5,466
 Vietnam International Bank      (VIB)   03-15     78,028.0     4,250
 An Binh Bank                 (ABBank)   05-15    *63,344.0     4,798
 Bac A Bank          (North Asia Bank)   12-14     57,181.9     3,700
 Tien Phong Bank                         03-15     44,916.1     5,550
 Phuong Dong Bank                (OCB)   03-15    *37,962.0     3,547
 National Citizen Bank (NCB)             03-15    *36,579.3     3,010
 Viet A Bank                     (VAB)   12-14     35,590.0     3,098
 Nam A Bank          (South Asia Bank)   03-15     33,583.4     3,000
 Global Petro Bank           (GP Bank)   09-11     32,000.0     3,018
 Viet Capital Bank                       12-14    *25,783.0     3,000
 Petrolimex Group Bank       (PG Bank)   12-14     25,779.4     3,000
 Kien Long Bank                          03-15     21,294.3     3,000
 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank    (Vietbank)   12-12     16,844.7     3,000
 Bao Viet Bank                           12-13     16,800.0     3,150
 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank  (Saigonbank)   09-14     15,560.0     3,080
 Mekong Development Bank     (MD Bank)   12-14      7,383.9     3,750
    
 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5                                 
 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd                 12-14     84,293.4     3,000
 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd                  12-14     42,017.2     3,000
 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd                12-14     39,445.5     4,547
 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd   12-12     24,071.7     3,000
 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd             12-13      5,976.6     3,000
      
 DATE       2015 M&A, APPROVED BY SBV
 Feb. 2     SBV acquires Vietnam Construction Bank                   
 March 23   Maritime Bank - Mekong Development Bank                  
 March 24   Public Bank Bhd to buy BIDV stake in VID Public Bank
                                                                     
 April 23   BIDV - Mekong Housing Bank                               
 April 25   SBV acquires Dai Duong Bank                              
            
            M&A EXPECTED IN 2015
 April 14   VietinBank - PG Bank                                     
 April 20   Sacombank - Phuong Nam Bank                              
            
      
  REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong)
  Agribank                                         31,000
  Military Bank                                    16,000
  Sacombank                                        14,852
  Sai Gon Commercial Bank                          14,295
  Eximbank                                         13,591
  ACB                                              12,377
  Sahabank                                         10,486
  Lien Viet Post Bank                               9,000
 *VP Bank                                           8,444
  HSBC Bank Vietnam                                 7,528
  SeABank                                           7,466
  Dong A Bank                                       6,000
  VIB                                               5,500
  An Binh Bank                                      5,320
  Bao Viet Bank                                     5,200
  NCB                                               4,510  
  Bac A                                             4,400
  Viet A                                            4,200
  Nam A/Oricombank/Saigonbank                       4,000
  Kien Long                                         3,600
   
 INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks
 BNP Paribas                   - 20 pct of Oricombank
 Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB
 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank      
 Societe Generale              - 20 pct of SeABank   
 United Overseas Bank          - 20 pct of Phuong Nam
 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ            - 19.73 pct of VietinBank
 HSBC Holdings Plc     - 19.41 pct of Techcombank
 Standard Chartered Plc         - 15.42 pct of ACB
 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp            - 15.07 pct of Eximbank
 Mizuho Corporate Bank          - 15.0  pct of Vietcombank
    Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a
15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent
and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.
    The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a
Vietnamese bank. 
    The government said it will soon issue a decree to allow foreigners own more
than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank. 
    The banking system also has 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture
banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100
credit funds. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices.
    Vietnam, with a population of 90.73 million, had 76 million bank cards at
the end of September 2014, up around 15 percent from December 2013, the central
bank (SBV) said.
    The SBV has allowed four mergers and two acquisitions among domestic banks
between early 2012 and March 2015 as part of the country's banking sector
reform. Between six and eight such deals are expected this year. 
 ($1=21,785 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.