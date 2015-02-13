FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table updates the assets and registered
capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.
    NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong   
 FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS                 MM/YR    ASSETS      REG CAP
 Agribank                                12-14    762,869.0    28,722
 #Vietnam Development Bank               12-12    291,700.9    12,311
 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies       12-14   *136,750.0    10,000
 State Bank of Vietnam                                         10,000
 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam            12-12     14,871.2     3,000
  NOTES: # policy lenders  
 PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 37                MM/YR    ASSETS      REG CAP
 VietinBank                              12-14   *660,000.0    37,234
 BIDV                                    12-14    655,000.0    28,112
 Vietcombank                             12-14   *574,152.0    26,650
                                                              
 Sai Gon Commercial Bank         (SCB)   06-14    202,464.0    12,295
 Military Bank                           12-14   *203,115.0    11,594
 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank                  12-14   *189,802.6    12,425
 Asia Commercial Bank                    09-14    179,381.4     9,377
 Technological & Commercial Bank         09-14    170,768.3     8,878
 Eximbank                                12-14   *161,103.5    12,355
 Sahabank                                09-14    153,159.7     8,866
 Vietnam Prosperity Bank      (VPBank)   09-14    147,625.6     6,347
 Maritime Bank                   (MSB)   06-14    109,200.2     8,000
                                                              
 Vietnam Public Bank       (PVcomBank)   09-14     97,542.2     9,000
 Lien Viet Post Bank             (LPB)   09-14     89,191.1     6,460
 Dong A Bank                     (DAB)   09-14     83,652.7     5,000
 Dong Nam A Bank             (SeABank)   12-13     79,864.4     5,466
 Phuong Nam Bank       (Southern Bank)   12-13     77,558.0     4,000
 HCMC Development Bank        (HDBank)   03-14     76,279.6     8,100
 Vietnam International Bank      (VIB)   09-14     76,242.0     4,250
 Dai Duong Bank           (Ocean Bank)   06-14     68,783.3     4,000
 An Binh Bank                 (ABBank)   06-14     59,708.2     4,798
 Bac A Bank          (North Asia Bank)   08-14     53,980.0     3,700
 Tien Phong Bank                         12-14     51,500.0     5,550
 Mekong Housing Bank             (MHB)   12-14    *45,093.0     3,369
 Phuong Dong Bank                (OCB)   12-14    *39,146.0     3,547
 National Citizen Bank (NCB)             12-14    *36,867.0     3,010
 Nam A Bank          (South Asia Bank)   06-14     33,733.0     3,000
 Global Petro Bank           (GP Bank)   09-11     32,000.0     3,018
 Vietnam Construction Bank               12-11     27,171.3     7,500
 Viet A Bank                     (VAB)   06-14     26,564.0     3,098
 Viet Capital Bank                       06-14     23,998.6     3,000
 Kien Long Bank                          12-14    *23,399.0     3,000
 Petrolimex Group Bank       (PG Bank)   09-14     22,234.5     3,000
 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank    (Vietbank)   12-12     16,844.7     3,000
 Bao Viet Bank                           12-13     16,800.0     3,150
 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank  (Saigonbank)   09-14     15,560.0     3,080
 Mekong Development Bank    (MD Bank)    09-14      6,795.0     3,750
 
 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 5                                 
 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd                 12-13     66,660.8     3,000
 ANZ Bank (Vietnam) Ltd                  12-13     37,192.7     3,200
 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd                12-13     29,677.3     4,547
 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd   12-12     24,071.7     3,000
 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd             12-13      5,976.6     3,000
  REGISTERED CAPITAL TARGET (billions of dong)
  Agribank                                         31,000
  Vietcombank                                      26,650
  Military Bank                                    15,500
  Sacombank                                        14,382
  Sai Gon Commercial Bank                          14,295
  Eximbank                                         13,591
  ACB                                              12,377
  Sahabank                                         11,082
  HSBC Bank Vietnam                                 7,528
  SeABank                                           7,466
  VP Bank                                           7,323
  Lien Viet Post Bank                               6,647
  Dong A Bank                                       6,000
  VIB                                               5,500
  Ocean Bank                                        5,350
  Bao Viet Bank                                     5,200
  NCB                                               4,510  
  Southern Bank                                     4,500
 *Bac A                                             4,400
  Nam A/Oricombank/Saigonbank                       4,000
  MHB                                               3,800
  Kien Long                                         3,600
  Viet A                                            3,500
   
 INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks
 BNP Paribas                   - 20 pct of Oricombank
 Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 20 pct of VIB
 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) - 20 pct of ABBank      
 Societe Generale              - 20 pct of SeABank   
 United Overseas Bank          - 20 pct of Phuong Nam
 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ            - 19.73 pct of VietinBank
 HSBC Holdings Plc     - 19.41 pct of Techcombank
 Standard Chartered Plc         - 15.42 pct of ACB
 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp            - 15.07 pct of Eximbank
 Mizuho Corporate Bank          - 15.0  pct of Vietcombank
    Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a
15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent
and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.
    The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a
Vietnamese bank. 
    The banking system also has 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture
banks, 17 financial firms, 12 financial leasing companies and nearly 1,100
credit funds. There are also nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices.
    Vietnam, with a population of 90.73 million, had 76 million bank cards at
the end of September 2014, up around 15 percent from December 2013, the central
bank said.
    The government has allowed three mergers and acquisitions among domestic
banks since early 2012 as part of the country's banking sector reform. More
major mergers are expected this year. 
    The central bank said on Feb. 2 it will acquire all shares in the Long An
province-based Vietnam Construction Bank.  
 ($1=21,300 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
