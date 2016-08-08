FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Vietnam banks' assets, registered capital

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following table updates the assets and registered
capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports.
    NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong   
    
 FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS                MM/YR      ASSETS     REG CAP
 Agribank                                06-16  *874,000.00      29,605
 #Vietnam Development Bank               12-13   298,986.37      12,485
 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies       06-16  *144,204.00      10,696
 Dai Duong Bank                          06-14    68,783.30       4,000
 Global Petro Bank           (GP Bank)   09-11    32,000.00       3,018
 Construction Bank                       12-11    27,171.30       3,000
 Co-operative Bank of Vietnam            12-15    21,906.00       3,394
 State Bank of Vietnam       (SBV)                               10,000
 
  NOTES: # policy lenders
    
 PARTLY PRIVATE BANKS: 31               MM/YR      ASSETS     REG CAP
 BIDV                                    06-16  *930,267.62      34,187
 VietinBank                              06-16  *850,209.81      37,234
 Vietcombank                             06-16  *678,274.08      26,650
 Sai Gon Commercial Bank         (SCB)   06-16  *339,156.00      14,295
 Saigon Thuong Tin Bank                  06-16  *312,374.50      18,852
 Military Bank                           06-16  *239,121.50      16,312
 Asia Commercial Bank                    06-16  *221,825.95       9,377
 Sahabank                                06-16  *212,005.89       9,486
 Vietnam Prosperity Bank      (VPBank)   06-16  *177,461.14       9,181
 Technological & Commercial Bank         03-16   199,003.29       8,878
 Eximbank                                06-16  *121,682.55      12,355
 Lien Viet Post Bank             (LPB)   03-16   113,023.26       6,460
 Maritime Bank                   (MSB)   12-15   104,311.28      11,750
 HCMC Development Bank        (HDBank)   12-15   102,423.00       8,100
 Vietnam Public Bank       (PVcomBank)   12-15    98,605.44       9,000
 Dong A Bank                     (DAB)   12-14    87,108.00       5,000
 Vietnam International Bank      (VIB)   06-16   *86,755.01       4,845
 Dong Nam A Bank             (SeABank)   12-15    84,756.84       5,466
 Tien Phong Bank              (TPBank)   06-16   *83,200.00       5,550
 Bac A Bank          (North Asia Bank)   06-16   *66,902.09      *5,000
 An Binh Bank                 (ABBank)   03-16    63,549.76       4,798
 National Citizen Bank (NCB)             06-16   *59,057.95       3,010
 Phuong Dong Bank                (OCB)   03-16   *48,980.74       4,000
 Viet A Bank                     (VAB)   06-16   *51,244.49      *3,500
 Nam A Bank          (South Asia Bank)   03-16    36,610.14       3,021
 Viet Capital Bank                       12-15    29,579.00       3,000
 Kien Long Bank                          03-16    25,788.57       3,000
 Petrolimex Group Bank       (PG Bank)   03-16   *22,403.38       3,000
 Bao Viet Bank                           06-14    20,857.70       3,150
 Saigon Cong Thuong Bank  (Saigonbank)   03-16    17,638.46       3,081
 Vietnam Thuong Tin Bank    (Vietbank)   12-12    16,844.70       3,000
    
 FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS: 7                                
 HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd                 12-15    72,215.32       7,528
 ANZ Bank  (Vietnam) Ltd                 12-15    46,097.00       3,000
 Shinhan Vietnam Bank Ltd                12-15    41,842.00       4,547
 Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Ltd   12-12    24,071.70       3,000
 Hong Leong Bank Vietnam Ltd             12-14     7,013.80       3,000
 Public Bank Vietnam Ltd                 12-15     9,724.12       3,000
 *Woori Bank Vietnam                                                   
    Note: * Woori Bank has won SBV approval to form a wholly foreign-owned bank 
      
 REGISTERED CAPITAL        (billions of
 TARGET                       dong)
 VietinBank                       49,209
                          
                          
 Vietcombank                      35,978
 Agribank                         31,000
                          
                          
 Sacombank                        14,852
                          
                          
 Eximbank                         13,591
                          
 Sahabank                         10,486
                          
 ACB                              10,273
 Lien Viet Post Bank               9,000
                          
                          
 HSBC Bank Vietnam                 7,528
                          
 SeABank                           7,466
                          
 Dong A Bank                       6,000
                          
 Tien Phong Bank                  *5,842
 VIB                               5,500
                          
 An Binh Bank                      5,320
                          
 Bao Viet Bank                     5,200
                          
 OCB                               5,000
 NCB                               4,510
                          
                          
 Viet A                            4,200
                          
 Nam A/Saigonbank                  4,000
                          
 Kien Long                         3,600
                          
   
 Date       2015 M&A, APPROVED BY SBV                                 
 Feb. 2     SBV acquires Vietnam Construction Bank                    
 March 23   Maritime Bank - Mekong Development Bank                   
 March 24   Public Bank Bhd to buy BIDV stake in VID                  
            Public Bank                                   
 April 23   BIDV - Mekong Housing Bank                                
 April 25   SBV acquires Dai Duong Bank                               
 July 7     SBV takes over GP Bank                                    
            M&A EXPECTED IN 2015                                      
 April 14   VietinBank - PG Bank                                      
 April 20   Sacombank - Phuong Nam Bank                               
 July 10    Siam Commercial Bank to take over Vinasiam                
        
 INVESTMENT BY FOREIGN BANKS in Vietnamese banks
 BNP Paribas                              20 pct of Oricombank
 Commonwealth Bank of Australia           20 pct of VIB
 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)            20 pct of ABBank
 Societe Generale                         20 pct of SeABank   
 United Overseas Bank                     20 pct of Phuong Nam
 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ             19.73 pct of VietinBank
 HSBC Holdings Plc                        19.41 pct of Techcombank
 Standard Chartered Plc                   15.69 pct of ACB
 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp             15.07 pct of Eximbank
 Mizuho          Corporate Bank           15.0  pct of Vietcombank
    Vietnam caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a
15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor. A foreign bank can own 10 percent
and a non-bank investor that is not a strategic investor can own 5 percent.
    The government allows a foreign strategic investor to own 20 percent in a
Vietnamese bank. 
    In April 2015 the government said it would soon issue a decree to allow
foreigners to own more than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank. 
    No further decision has been made since.
    The banking system includes 51 foreign bank branches, four joint venture
banks, 17 financial firms and 12 financial leasing companies. There are also
nearly 50 foreign bank representative offices.
    Vietnam, with a population of nearly 93 million, had issued 101.94 million
bank cards at the end of March 2016, up 2.4 percent from the end of 2015, SBV
ata show.
    Vietnam allowed nine mergers and acquisitions in 2015 as part of the
country's banking sector reform that started in early 2012.
 ($1=22,295 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.