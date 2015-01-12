FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam outlines major bank mergers in 2015- cbank
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Vietnam outlines major bank mergers in 2015- cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank on Monday announced several merges expected in 2015 in one of its biggest moves to consolidate and restructure a clogged banking sector plagued by bad debt.

Among six to eight mergers expected this year, Vietcombank , Vietnam’s top lender by market value, could merge with unlisted Saigon Bank for Industry and Trade, the State Bank of Vietnam said in an emailed statement.

Hanoi-based VietinBank may merge with unlisted OceanBank, and lender BIDV would take similar steps with Mekong Housing Bank, the statement said.

VietinBank could also merge with Petrolimex Bank, the statement said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.