HANOI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam is targeting credit growth in 2017 to expand at the same rate as last year of 18 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Money supply this year is targeted to grow 16 percent to 18 percent from the end of 2016, the statement said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)