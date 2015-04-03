FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Mekong Housing Bank says to work on merger with BIDV
April 3, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Mekong Housing Bank says to work on merger with BIDV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s unlisted Mekong Housing Bank (MHB) plans to work with BIDV, the country’s second-biggest partly private bank by assets, in 2015 to complete a merger plan, it said in a statement.

The merger, subject to shareholders’ approval, will be one of between six to eight deals expected this year by the central bank as part of the country’s banking sector reform.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based MHB said it would “finish the merging project in line with the State Bank of Vietnam’s instructions,” MHB Chairman Huynh Nam Dung said in the statement posted on the bank’s website ahead of a shareholder meeting later this month. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

