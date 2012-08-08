Vietnam gives Sahabank nod to take over Habubank-papers

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank has given approval for Sahabank to take over troubled lender Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank), the second M&A deal in the banking sector in less than a year, state-run newspapers reported on Wednesday.

The State Bank of Vietnam signed its approval late on Tuesday, completing the takeover on a voluntary basis to form a new lender, Chief Executive Nguyen Van Le of Hanoi-based Sahabank, formally known as Saigon Hanoi Bank, was quoted by the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper as saying. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)