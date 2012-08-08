UPDATE 2-Vietnam nod for Sahabank to take over weaker Habubank

* Shares of the banks close up, lifting index

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said it has given approval for Sahabank to take over weaker lender Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank), the second M&A deal among banks in eight months as part of a government initiated clean-up of the sector.

Soaring inflation and the collapse of the property market have led to unsustainably high loads of bad debt at a number of Vietnamese banks, and the central bank last year launched a plan to restructure the sector through mergers and acquisitions of the weakest lenders.

The State Bank of Vietnam signed a directive on Tuesday, approving the takeover on a voluntary basis to form a new lender and which also revokes the operating licence for Habubank, it said in a statement.

The directive comes into effect on Aug. 28 and the takeover will be completed in mid-September, the statement said. Habubank is 10 percent owned by Deutsche Bank.

In December the central bank arranged for three weak lenders to merge, and governor Nguyen Van Binh has said eight to 10 banks would be merged this year.

Shares in Sahabank closed up 5.95 percent at 8,900 dong each on Wednesday, and Habubank shares also rose 6.67 percent to end at 4,800 dong. Both stocks were traded below their face value of 10,000 dong.

News on the takeover contributed to lifting Vietnam’s stock markets on Wednesday, with the main VN Index gaining 0.25 percent to 423.57 points. The Hanoi exchange also ended up 1.29 percent at 70.48 points.

The exchange said the last trading day for all 405 million Habubank shares will be Aug. 16 and the stock will be delisted on Aug. 17.

MOODY‘S CONCERNS

Sahabank shareholders gave the nod in early May to the takeover plan, after which the new lender’s name remains Sahabank, with registered capital of nearly 9 trillion dong ($432 million), the bank said in a resolution after an annual meeting on May 5.

Habubank’s shareholders had also approved the plan in late April at an annual meeting.

The State Bank of Vietnam has divided the country’s banks into four categories of health and in mid-February allocated annual credit growth targets for 2012 to each category accordingly, ranging from no growth for the weakest banks to 17 percent for the healthiest.

Habubank was in the penultimate category with a credit growth target of 8 percent while SHB received a target of 17 percent.

Moody’s last month confirmed Sahabank’s ratings and revised its outlook to negative from under review for a possible downgrade.

The outlook on Vietnam’s B1 foreign and local currency bond ratings remains negative, Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday.

The negative outlook “reflects the uncertainties related to the financial health of the banking system and the state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector,” it said in a statement. ($1=20,840 dong) (Editing by Chris Gallagher and Muralikumar Anantharaman)