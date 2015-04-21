FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam to ease foreign ownership ceiling in banks-govt
April 21, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam to ease foreign ownership ceiling in banks-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese government is preparing to amend rules to allow foreign investors to own more than 30 percent of a Vietnamese bank, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was quoted as saying in a statement late on Monday.

The government “will soon issue a decree allowing foreign investors to buy Vietnamese bank shares at a ratio above the current 30-percent ceiling”, Dung was quoted in the statement as telling visiting Nobuyuki Hirano, president of Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Vietnam currently caps foreign ownership in a domestic bank at 30 percent, with a 15-percent limit for a non-strategic investor while a foreign strategic investor can own 20 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

