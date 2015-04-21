FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VietinBank arranges $209 mln loan for thermal power plant
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

VietinBank arranges $209 mln loan for thermal power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - State utility Vietnam Electricity group has secured a syndicated loan worth 4.5 trillion dong ($209 million) from three domestic lenders led by VietinBank to build a coal-fired thermal power plant, the group said on Tuesday.

BIDV and Vietcombank have joined VietinBank, the country’s largest partly private bank in terms of assets, to provide funds for the Duyen Hai 3 power plant, which has a total investment of $1.08 billion, Vietnam Electricity said in a statement.

Duyen Hai 3, one of four power plants in the Duyen Hai complex with a total capacity of 4,348 megawatts, is being built in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh to provide electricity to Vietnam’s southern region, the state utility group said.

It did not give the terms of the loan. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.