VietinBank arranges $209 mln loan for thermal power plant

HANOI, April 21 (Reuters) - State utility Vietnam Electricity group has secured a syndicated loan worth 4.5 trillion dong ($209 million) from three domestic lenders led by VietinBank to build a coal-fired thermal power plant, the group said on Tuesday.

BIDV and Vietcombank have joined VietinBank, the country’s largest partly private bank in terms of assets, to provide funds for the Duyen Hai 3 power plant, which has a total investment of $1.08 billion, Vietnam Electricity said in a statement.

Duyen Hai 3, one of four power plants in the Duyen Hai complex with a total capacity of 4,348 megawatts, is being built in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh to provide electricity to Vietnam’s southern region, the state utility group said.

It did not give the terms of the loan. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)