Vietnam to fully list its top brewers; no imminent strategic sale-govt official

HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's government will list all its shares of top state-owned brewers, Sabeco and Habeco, on local stock exchanges before considering allowing any international industrial buyer to take a controlling stake, a senior industry and trade ministry official said.

The government, which owns an estimated $2.2 billion worth of shares in the firms, wants to sell at the highest price, but wants to use a transparent mechanism to value the companies, Phan Dang Tuat, head of the ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters.

Kirin Holdings, Asahi Group Holdings, Thai Beverage Pcl, Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev SA are among around 20 investors expressing interest in the assets, Tuat said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)