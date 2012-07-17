FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's BIDV seeks adviser for $500 mln bond sale
July 17, 2012 / 3:07 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam's BIDV seeks adviser for $500 mln bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s largest partly private bank by assets, is seeking a partner to advise on bond sales aimed at raising up to $500 million from overseas markets, an official said on Tuesday.

Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, has yet to decide on a specific timing for its dollar-denominated bond sales. Domestic or foreign institutions could apply to be its adviser, the official said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry)

