Vietnam's BIDV seeks adviser for $500 mln bond sale

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s largest partly private bank by assets, is seeking a partner to advise on bond sales aimed at raising up to $500 million from overseas markets, an official said on Tuesday.

Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, has yet to decide on a specific timing for its dollar-denominated bond sales. Domestic or foreign institutions could apply to be its adviser, the official said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry)