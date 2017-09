HANOI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Wednesday it has allowed state-run lender BIDV to raise $500 million via issuing offshore bonds within 2013, the first this year by a local bank.

The amount to be raised by the Hanoi-based unlisted bank is within Vietnam’s sovereign bond value allowed to be raised this year, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement, without giving any other details of the debt paper. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)