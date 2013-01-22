FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's BIDV to cut credit growth to 12 pct in 2013
January 22, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam's BIDV to cut credit growth to 12 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s largest partly private bank by assets, said on Tuesday it has projected lending this year to grow 12 percent, in line with a government plan to control inflation, after loans rose 16.2 percent in 2012.

The lending growth means the Hanoi-based bank, also known as the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, would add up to 45 trillion dong ($2.2 billion) in loans this year, the lender said in a statement. ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

