Vietnam lender BIDV stocks rise 4 pct on domestic debut
#Financials
January 24, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam lender BIDV stocks rise 4 pct on domestic debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Vietnam’s second-largest lender BIDV rose 4.3 percent to 19,500 dong ($0.9) each after its opening on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Friday in the country’s largest stock debut.

Shares of the Hanoi-based lender rose from a starting price of 18,700 dong each before reaching 19,500 dong at 0223 GMT. The VN Index also advanced 0.3 percent to 556.06 points.

After the $2.5 billion stock debut, BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, will seek foreign investors, a BIDV executive has said. ($1=21,060 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)

