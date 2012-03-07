FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam lender BIDV plans to list June 26 - paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 7, 2012 / 4:42 AM / 6 years ago

Vietnam lender BIDV plans to list June 26 - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 7 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s third-largest lender by assets, will make its share debut in late June on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a state-run newspaper said on Wednesday, which will help expand investors’ portfolio of bank stocks.

The Hanoi-based bank, which conducted its initial public offering in late December, will soon complete procedures to list on June 26, the Dau Tu Chung Khoan (Securities Investment) newspaper quoted a BIDV official as saying.

BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, raised nearly 1.58 trillion dong ($75 million) in the country’s largest IPO last year.

BIDV officials were not immediately available to confirm the expected date of debut but the lender said in December it planned a share debut in the last week of June 2012. IPOs and stock listings are two separate processes in Vietnam.

BIDV shares would join those of VietinBank -- the largest partly private lender -- and Vietcombank on the Ho Chi Minh City market. All of them plus state-owned Agribank are considered Vietnam’s top state-run commercial banks.

BIDV plans to get shareholders’ approval on the listing plan at a general meeting on Thursday, as it aims to raise transparency in operations and also liquidity for BIDV shares, the bank said in a report to shareholders.

It has projected gross profit this year to jump 36 percent from 2011 to 5.8 trillion dong ($278.6 million), based on a 17-percent annual credit growth to 326.4 trillion dong, with only 2.8 percent of which will be bad debt.

The projections are subject to shareholders’ approval, the bank said.

BIDV’s targets are in line with the central bank’s policy to keep the annual lending expansion among the country’s largest banks at 17 percent this year. ($1=20,816 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.