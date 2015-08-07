Foreign banks to lend $105 mln to Vietnam bank BIDV

HANOI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s second-biggest bank by assets, on Friday secured a $105-million syndicated loan with 11 foreign lenders, led by Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank, BIDV said in a statement.

The banks, including Taiwan’s Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Far Eastern International Bank and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, will make the loan, which has a five-year maturity.

Hanoi-based BIDV will also boost cooperation at its overseas subsidiaries with Cathay United Bank, especially in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, the statement said. (Reporting by My Pham, editing by David Evans)