FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign banks to lend $105 mln to Vietnam bank BIDV
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Foreign banks to lend $105 mln to Vietnam bank BIDV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s second-biggest bank by assets, on Friday secured a $105-million syndicated loan with 11 foreign lenders, led by Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank, BIDV said in a statement.

The banks, including Taiwan’s Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Far Eastern International Bank and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, will make the loan, which has a five-year maturity.

Hanoi-based BIDV will also boost cooperation at its overseas subsidiaries with Cathay United Bank, especially in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, the statement said. (Reporting by My Pham, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.