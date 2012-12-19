FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam lender BIDV delays domestic listing - newspaper
December 19, 2012 / 2:03 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam lender BIDV delays domestic listing - newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender, has delayed its domestic share listing, citing difficulties in financial markets and a stock market slump, a state-run newspaper said on Wednesday.

Hanoi-based Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) also said demand for bank shares remained weak and a listing now would affect shareholders’ interest, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

Bank officials were not immediately available for comment. The newspaper report gave no new date for a BIDV debut.

The bank’s listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange had initially been scheduled for June 2012 after its initial public offering in December 2011. In Vietnam, an IPO and listing are two separate processes.

The VN Index closed down 0.06 percent at 393.39 points on Tuesday. It is up 11.9 percent so far this year but has fallen 20 percent from the year’s high of 492.44 points reached on May 8, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

