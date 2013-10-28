FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's BIDV seeks domestic listing licence - exchange
October 28, 2013 / 1:43 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam's BIDV seeks domestic listing licence - exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s third-biggest bank by assets, has sought to list all its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said in a statement, a move which could stir interest in Vietnamese banks.

The Hanoi-based Bank of Investment and Development of Vietnam, with registered capital of 28.11 trillion dong ($1.33 billion), sought the licence last week, the statement said. It gave no date for the stock’s debut. ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Edited by Stephen Coates)

