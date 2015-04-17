FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam lender BIDV sees 19 pct jump in annual pretax profit -investor
April 17, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam lender BIDV sees 19 pct jump in annual pretax profit -investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s lender BIDV, the country’s second-biggest partly private bank by assets, expects pre-tax profit to climb 19 percent to 7.5 trillion dong ($350 million) this year, a shareholder said.

BIDV also aims to expand lending 16 percent this year and plans to complete an acquisition of unlisted, domestic lender Mekong Housing Bank on May 22, the shareholder said, declining to be identified.

The shareholder was speaking from the bank’s annual general meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday.

$1=21,570 dong Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

