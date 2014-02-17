FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's BIDV says 2013 net profit rises to $192 mln
#Financials
February 17, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam's BIDV says 2013 net profit rises to $192 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s biggest listed bank by assets, posted a net profit of 4.05 trillion dong ($192 million) last year, a rise of 24 percent from 2012, partly from surging revenue in trading stocks, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Hanoi-based Bank of Investment and Development of Vietnam made a profit of 465.64 billion dong from trading shares in 2013, surging from 176.66 billion dong in the previous year, it said. ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)

