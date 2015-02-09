Vietnam's BIDV says to sell 25 pct stake to foreigners

HANOI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s second-largest partly private lender by assets, plans to sell a 15-percent stake to a foreign strategic partner and another 10 percent to an overseas financial investor in the third quarter of this year, an executive said on Monday.

The Hanoi-based bank, fully known as the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, would also raise its registered capital by 10 percent via a share issue to existing shareholders in the first half of 2015, senior executive vice president Tran Phuong said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)