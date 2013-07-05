FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam 1-year bond yield hit 6-week high
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 5, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam 1-year bond yield hit 6-week high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Vietnam’s one-year bonds rose to the highest level in more than six weeks on Friday due to increased supply and high volume selling by foreigners, traders said.

The yield on one-year government bond was up 0.23 point to 6.23 percent on Friday, the highest since May 21, according to Reuters fixings data.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.7 trillion dong ($268 million) of bonds in June and continued selling into July, according to Vietcombank Securities.

Increased bonds supply from the State Treasury and banks recently has lowered prices. The State Treasury will hold another auction on July 11 to raise a combined 5 trillion dong.

Vietnam had the fastest-growing government bond market in emerging East Asia in the first quarter ended March, with debt value jumping 64.6 percent from a year ago to $29 billion, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report in June.

The government said last year it was prepared to sell a maximum 60 trillion dong worth of bonds in 2013 to generate revenue for public spending.

Banks have spent less money on government bonds in recent months and invested large sums in buying gold to comply with a central bank order to return gold deposits to customers ahead of the June 30 deadline.

While Vietnamese bonds are less attractive in the short-term, debt remains a good bet in the mid and long term, according to bankers.

Fixings of Vietnamese bond yields are calculated daily by Reuters, using bid and ask yield rates contributed by both foreign and domestic banks prior to 0400 GMT. ($1=21,230 dong) (Compiled by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.