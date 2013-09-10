FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam bond yields at 4-mth high; inflation seen rising
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 10, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam bond yields at 4-mth high; inflation seen rising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam bonds fell on Tuesday, with yields reaching their highest in more than four months on declining demand amid fears of rising inflation in September, analysts said.

Yields on government bonds on one-year terms increased 0.07 point to 6.82 percent, the highest since May 9, according to Reuters fixings data at 0551 GMT.

Two-year bond yields and three-year bond yields both rose 0.04 point to 7.57 percent and 7.83 percent, the highest since April 12 and April 26 respectively. Five-year bond yields were at 8.51 percent, passing a May 10 peak.

Vietnam’s inflation was relatively flat between March and July but government data showed it had edged up 0.83 percent in August from the previous month. Several securities firms expected the trend to continue.

“We suppose that yields for short term bonds would mildly increase on the back of expected higher CPI in September,” Vietcombank Securities wrote in its note to clients on Monday, referring to the consumer price index.

Demand for debt has been subdued in the past few months, in contrast to the first quarter, when Vietnam’s bond market was one of Asia’s most active. The State Treasury and banks last week auctioned 8 trillion dong ($380 million) worth of bonds but sold only 16 percent of that, or 1.29 trillion dong. ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.