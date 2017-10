Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Bao Viet Holdings, Vietnam’s top insurer:

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Premiums 10,584,885 9,371,727

Gross profit 1,841,204 1,520,697

Net profit 1,328,396 1,202,953

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm stood unchanged at 58,000 dong ($2.78) each at 0339 GMT. ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)